Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Weather Forecast – Rain Clouds Loom Large

Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Weather Forecast for Kandy on 2 September
A day prior to the highly anticipated 2023 Asia Cup clash between neighbours India and Pakistan – the first of such an occasion in ODI cricket since the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup – both camps will be focusing on ‘controlling the controllables.’
Whilst preparations are ongoing to fine-tune the controllables, there is, however, a major ‘uncontrollable’ factor that is hovering above the game, bringing in clouds of uncertainty – rain.
Here is the current weather prediction for the central Sri Lankan city:
As per Weather.com, the chances of rain are quite high during the early hours of Saturday, but the conditions are likely to improve post-noon. From 5:30am to 12:30pm, however, the chances of rain vary from 62% to 73%.
The chances will then gradually decrease as the day progresses, and by 5:30pm, the weather is expected to be conducive for a match. With the fixture scheduled to commence at 3pm local time, it is expected that we will witness cricket at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, even if it is a rain-curtailed, DLS-infused version of the game.
Chances of rain in Kandy on 2 September:
From 5:30am to 12:30pm - 62% to 73%
From 1:30pm to 4:30pm – 58% to 60%
From 5:30pm to the end of the day – 21% to 24%
However, considering rain is expected overnight, and also till at least noon on the day of the match, it will not be surprising if the start gets delayed. For now, all that fans of India, Pakistan and cricket could do, is wait and remain optimistic.
