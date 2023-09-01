Asia Cup 2023: India’s Middle-Order Under the Scanner Ahead of Pakistan Tie

In the cool and serene surroundings of Sri Lanka, fans from around the world will witness another chapter being added to the India-Pakistan rivalry, when the two neighbours clash in a Group A match of the 2023 Asia Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, 2 August.

In India’s opening match of the Asia Cup, they will be without wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul due to a niggle unrelated to his thigh injury, which has kept him out of action since May. Though they have a like-to-like reserve player in Sanju Samson, it seems that Ishan Kishan could bat in the middle-order to fill in for Rahul’s absence.