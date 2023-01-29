Ind vs NZ: India Survive Scare To Secure 6-Wicket Win, Keep Series Alive

India Restrict New Zealand to 99

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. Opener Devon Conway hit Hardik Pandya for a boundary in the first over while Washington Sundar bowled a disciplined second over. Pandya came back for the third over and Finn Allen got a lucky boundary, with wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan missing a tough chance.

With the pitch assisting spinners, Hardik brought on Yuzvendra Chahal very early in the innings and the move paid off. Finn Allen (11), who was getting a bit frustrated, wanted to bring out the reverse sweep but with Chahal turning the ball he failed to connect it with the bat and got bowled.

After Chahal bowled a wicket-maiden, Washington followed it up with a wicket as well after he dismissed Conway (11). The left-hander, who scored a match-winning fifty in the last game, attempted a reverse sweep but the ball went up after coming in contact with the glove, only to be caught by the keeper.