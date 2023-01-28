Mitchell, Conway, Santner Lead NZ to 21 Run Win Over India in T20I Series-Opener

Put into bat first, Finn Allen got going by hitting back-to-back boundaries off Hardik in the opening over, before bringing out a straight drive against a wayward Arshdeep. Conway then drove wide of point to make it two boundaries off the over.

Arshdeep came under further attack as Allen thumped a flat six over mid-off, before getting a four off the outer edge over short third man. After sweeping Washington over deep mid-wicket for six, Allen tried a similar shot, but holed out in the deep in the final over of power-play.

One brought two for India as Sundar bowled a straighter delivery which Mark Chapman couldn't keep it down, as the off-spinner took a stunning diving catch. Conway opened up by hitting two fours and a six off Umran Malik in the eighth over, with the pick-up shot over square leg for the maximum being a standout.

He timed his sweeps well against Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Hooda while whipping off his pads for picking three boundaries quickly. Glenn Phillips tried to sweep off Kuldeep, but gave a massive top-edge to deep mid-wicket in the 13th over.

As Conway got his ninth T20I fifty in 31 balls, Mitchell got going by smashing sixes off Hardik over wide long-on and straight down the ground in the 17th over. But in the next over, Conway fell for 52, mistiming the loft to long-off against Arshdeep, followed by Bracewell run-out at striker's end.

After Santner hooked straight to deep mid-wicket off Shivam Mavi in the 19th over, Mitchell hit perfectly-timed sixes off Arshdeep over long-on, backward square leg and wide long-on, including a no-ball on the first ball, to get his fifty in 26 balls. He then sliced wide of point for four, before taking four runs in next three balls to make it 27 runs off the final over and set a daunting target for India.