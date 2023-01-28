Why the Selectors Are Justified in Not Picking Sarfaraz Khan for Australia Tests

But, even in Gill's case, the way he sets up and his penchant to stay beside the line of the ball meant that he would be much more successful in the middle order rather than at the top in red ball cricket.

Unfortunately, due to a litany of reasons, with Mayank Agarwal getting concussed after being hit on the head with a bouncer during practice and then subsequently losing form, Rohit Sharma getting injured on more than one occasion and KL Rahul being in an out of the side, India haven't been able to audition Gill in the middle order.

But rest assured, he is in the squad for the Test series against Australia both as a backup opener and a spare middle order batter. Despite his red-hot form in white ball cricket, it is difficult to see him start with KL Rahul being named the vice-captain, which also shows the latter's worth in the estimation of the team management.

It is a left-field choice but the team is also looking at Rahul as a wicket-keeping option to free up one more batting slot in the middle order in the absence of Rishabh Pant so that they can fit in somebody like Suryakumar Yadav.