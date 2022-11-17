India vs NZ 1st T20I: Preparation for 2024 T20 WC Starts Under Pandya’s Guidance

Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant Compete for the Opening Slot

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill, uncapped in the T20I format, could be the likely openers for the first match. While Kishan did play as an opener this year when the experiments stage was on, Gill will be hoping to make his mark in the country where he clinched Player of the Tournament award in India's run to U19 World Cup trophy and made his ODI debut.



But the Indian team management could give Rishabh Pant a decent run at the top of the order as well. Pant, who burst on the scene with blistering performances in IPL 2016 just after catching everyone's eye with his exploits in U19 World Cup earlier that year, was largely kept out of the initial playing eleven in T20 World Cup as India preferred finishing touches of Dinesh Karthik.