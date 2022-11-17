Hardik Pandya is a Fabulous Leader, His Work Ethics's Exemplary: VVS Laxman

In the 16-member T20I squad, opener Shubman Gill is the only uncapped player. Gill, who won the Player of the Tournament award in India's triumphant 2018 U19 World Cup campaign in New Zealand, made his ODI debut in the country a year later.

Now, in the absence of captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, Gill is tipped to get a T20I debut as a top-order batter. In Gujarat's run to IPL 2022 trophy, Gill scored 483 runs in 16 innings, averaging 34.5 and at a strike rate of 132.32.

"It's very clear he's one of the most talented players India has got. In the opportunities he has had at the highest level, he has shown what a class player he is. Slowly and gradually, he is becoming a very consistent performer; he's a match-winner. He has got a great future ahead of him," added Laxman.

With a hectic cricketing schedule at the international level, Dravid and rest of coaches have been given a break from the New Zealand tour, especially with the three ODIs and two Tests tour of Bangladesh coming up in December. Laxman feels that short coaching stints like this in New Zealand help him share his experiences with youngsters.

"It has been an enjoyable ride for me so far. When I joined NCA, it was all about contributing to Indian cricket and this is an opportunity to spend time and share my knowledge with the youngsters, it has been fulfilling. What straightaway struck me in Ireland was that these youngsters are very talented, but at the same time, they always want to learn and grow as cricketers and that for me is very exciting."