India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Wins Toss, India to Bat First

Team News

As for team news, Sharma and Virat Kohli might not be in the fray for T20Is currently, but they still remain India’s trump cards in the 50-over format. The duo will partner in-form batter Shubman Gill in what is a formidable top three for the hosts.

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are leading the pace battery, with Shardul Thakur also returning to the side. Besides that, Kuldeep Yadav has also retained his place in the team, having impressed in the series against the Lankans.

Explaining the decision to bat first, Sharma said” We want to make sure we want to bowl under lights and defend score. We did well against Sri Lanka, but this is a different challenge.”