India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: Date, Time and Live Telecast Info

IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2023 Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Live Telecast and Other Details.
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2023 Live Streaming & Telecast: All the cricket fans who are eagerly waiting for the IND vs NZ ODI 3-match ODI Series 2022-23 must know that the first match of the series will be played tomorrow on 18 January 2023.
Both India and New Zealand are in a great form after defeating Sri Lanka and Pakistan respectively in ODI series. The IND vs NZ ODI Series 2023 is going to be a nail-biting tournament because both the teams would definitely want to keep up their winning streak.
Let us read about the date, time, venue, team squads, live streaming, and live telecast details of the upcoming India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match 2023.
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2023: Date, Time, and Venue
The first match of the IND vs NZ ODI Series 2023 will be played tomorrow on Wednesday, 18 January 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The match will start at 1:30 pm IST.
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast?
The live telecast of the IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2023 will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Live Streaming Details
The live streaming of IND vs NZ 1st ODI will can be enjoyed on the Disney + Hotstar app app and website in India.
IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2023: Team Squads
Team India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Shardul Thakur.
Team New Zealand: Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, and Mitchell Santner.
