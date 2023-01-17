India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: Date, Time and Live Telecast Info

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2023 Live Streaming & Telecast: All the cricket fans who are eagerly waiting for the IND vs NZ ODI 3-match ODI Series 2022-23 must know that the first match of the series will be played tomorrow on 18 January 2023.

Both India and New Zealand are in a great form after defeating Sri Lanka and Pakistan respectively in ODI series. The IND vs NZ ODI Series 2023 is going to be a nail-biting tournament because both the teams would definitely want to keep up their winning streak.

Let us read about the date, time, venue, team squads, live streaming, and live telecast details of the upcoming India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match 2023.