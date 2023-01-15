India Crush Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI, Record Biggest Victory in ODI History

After Gill reached his fifty in 52 balls, he began to grow in confidence - slog-sweeping a Jeffrey Vandersay delivery over deep mid-wicket for six and then leant into a front foot drive past mid-off for four more. He went on to cash on Nuwanidu Fernandocs part-time off-spin, getting a four past the outside edge and then bringing out an elegant loft over long-off for six.

On the very next ball, after Kohli got his fifty, Gill notched up his second ODI century off only 89 balls. The duo pressed the accelerator pedal by taking four boundaries off Vandersay in the 32nd over before Gill was bowled by an off-cutter which kept low off Rajitha for 116 in the next over.

From there, Kohli took charge and unleashed carnage on Sri Lanka bowlers, making them look clueless and toothless. Slower deliveries were being dispatched for boundaries and Kohli came down the pitch to get his runs in the quick clip. There was quick running between the wickets which added more fluency to his century number 46 in ODIs bringing off only 85 balls.

Kohli then produced the shot of the innings - dancing down the pitch to slam a slower ball from Rajitha over long-on for six, whose follow-through had shades of M.S Dhoni's helicopter shot. More fireworks came from Kohli as he sliced and lofted off Karunaratne before punching him through cover for four more.

Though Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav and K.L Rahul fell, there was no stopping Kohli, who was lofting, driving, flicking, and then got his 150 with a six whacked over deep mid-wicket off Kumara in the final over. He applied the finishing touches to mammoth innings with a pull and dab going for four and six respectively as India got 116 runs in the last ten overs.