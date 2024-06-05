India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details in India

After beating Bangladesh in their sole warm-up game of the tournament, Team India is gearing up to start its ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. According to the latest official details on the schedule, India is ready to play against Ireland in the upcoming T20 World Cup match today, Wednesday, 5 June. Cricket fans in the country are excited to watch the India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match on Wednesday. One must know the latest updates.

Cricket fans can follow the India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming on Wednesday. Team India has plenty to think about heading into their T20 World Cup opener, starting with the opening combination. Rohit Sharma will have a new partner in Virat Kohli, which allows them to bat Suryakumar Yadav at No 3. Read the latest updates.