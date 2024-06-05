T20 World Cup: Rohit-Kohli Opening Pair? Axar or Jadeja? – The Big Questions

ICC T20 World Cup: Kohli-Rohit Opening Pair? Axar or Jadeja? – The Big Questions for India ahead of first match against Ireland.
Not that parallels can be drawn on the thrill scale, considering how unexcitable the pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has appeared so far for the batters, and how tempestuous the political pitch of the nation appears to be, but only a day since the conclusion of the electoral campaign, the commencement of the Indian cricket team’s 2024 ICC T20 World Cup will be put on display.
India’s journey will start with a match against Ireland, and considering the hosts, USA, and Canada are also placed in the same group, the inaugural champions are poised to dazzle their way into the Super 8.
That being said, there are a few key questions lingering around team selection prior to the first match. Let’s analyse what those are:
Until recently, Yashasvi Jaiswal seemed destined to open alongside captain Rohit Sharma. However, an unimpressive Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, coupled with the management’s inclination towards the inclusion of Shivam Dube in the playing XI, has now resulted in provision for only one opening pair.
The two most experienced members of the team – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – are likely to open the innings.
Virat Kohli’s numbers as an opener in T20I cricket:
Innings – 9
Runs – 400
Deliveries – 248
Dismissals – 7
Average – 57.1
Strike Rate – 161.3
Moreover, the former captain is coming into this competition on the back of a remarkable IPL campaign for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he accumulated 741 runs at an average of 61.8 and a strike rate of 154.7 – all whilst batting as an opener.
So, what could be the only plausible caveat?
That, despite their individual success, Sharma and Kohli have opened together for India in international cricket on just one occasion.
Barring the opening pair, Shivam Dube will also be drawing attention from the batting unit, but for contrasting reasons.
Yet, caught in some inexplicable wizardry, his purple patch waned ever since the squad was announced. In the following four matches, he could only score 46 runs at an average of 11.5. Having shown enough faith in his abilities to warrant a place in the playing XI, India would expect Dube to find his mojo back.
Shivam Dube’s IPL 2024 numbers before squad announcement:
Innings – 10
Runs – 350
Deliveries – 204
Dismissals – 7
Average – 50
Strike Rate – 171.6
Shivam Dube’s IPL 2024 numbers after squad announcement:
Innings – 4
Runs – 46
Deliveries – 40
Dismissals – 4
Average – 11.5
Strike Rate – 115
India have not adhered to the majority’s template in this competition, for in their squad, four spinners have been selected. Rohit Sharma explained this strategy during the squad announcement, citing their experience in the West Indies as a guiding factor.
From what we have seen so far, the selection committee will be cautiously joyful, for the tracks in the islands have been aiding spinners. At the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, however, the scenario is antithetical.
Both in India’s warm-up match against Bangladesh, and in the Group D clash between Sri Lanka and South Africa, it was the pacers who extracted significant purchase off the surface, whilst spinners were comparatively quiet.
If the latter is chosen, we can expect to see Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh partnering with Jasprit Bumrah in the pace attack.
The previous dilemma presents an auxiliary conundrum – in the event of selecting three pacers, and with both Dube and Hardik Pandya expected to feature in the playing XI, there will be vacancies for only a couple of spinners.
Kuldeep Yadav, for his performances across both formats of white-ball cricket recently, is likely to have the edge over Yuzvendra Chahal for the specialist spinner position.
There is, however, a contentious battle for the role of a spin-bowling all-rounder, between Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.
Ravindra Jadeja vs Axar Patel in T20Is since 2022:
Ravindra Jadeja – 220 runs in 10 innings at an average of 36.7 and a strike rate of 140.1, 7 wickets at an economy rate of 7.70 runs per over
Axar Patel – 287 runs in 21 innings at an average of 19.1 and a strike rate of 151.9, 36 wickets at an economy rate of 7.54 runs per over
Ravindra Jadeja vs Axar Patel in IPL 2024:
Ravindra Jadeja – 267 runs in 11 innings at an average of 44.5 and a strike rate of 142.8, 8 wickets at an economy rate of 7.85 runs per over
Axar Patel – 235 runs in 12 innings at an average of 29.4 and a strike rate of 131.3, 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.66 runs per over
The management might be in a fix whilst finalising the player for this position, but hardly anything to separate the pair based on both recent T20I numbers and IPL 2024 statistics. It might come down to seniority and experience, which will tip the scales in Jadeja’s favour.
