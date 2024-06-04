T20 World Cup 2024: Farooqi Takes 5-for as Afghanistan Crush Uganda by 125 Runs

Afghanistan beat Uganda.
Image: ICC/X
Fazalhaq Farooqi's five-wicket haul powered Afghanistan to a dominating 125-run win over debutants Uganda in the Group C match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday (as per IST), at the Providence stadium.
In defense of a huge total, Farooqi set the tone for the win with his scintillating bowling display, picking up 5-9 to bundle out Uganda for 58 in 16 overs and wrap up a massive win for his side. Brian Masaba won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Afghanistan's openers capitalised on favorable batting conditions and Uganda's fielding lapses. Gurbaz led initially, with Zadran joining him, hitting four boundaries in the sixth over. The duo continued to dominate, with Gurbaz reaching his maiden T20 World Cup fifty in the ninth over, featuring four sixes and two fours.
Experienced tweakers Alpesh Ramjani and Masaba then picked two more over the next couple of overs to clean up the Afghanistan top-order. Uganda bowlers got their act right in the death, conceding 22 runs for merely three wickets in the final four overs.
Defending 183, Farooqi gave Afghanistan the perfect start dismissing Ronak Patel (4) and Roger Mukasa (0) off back-to-back deliveries.
A brief stand between Riazat Ali and Robinson Obuya steadied the ship temporarily, but Farooqi returned to deliver further blows and strengthen Afghanistan's grasp on the game. Farooqi finished with 5/9, while the finishing blows were delivered by skipper Rashid Khan.
Published: 04 Jun 2024,10:28 AM IST