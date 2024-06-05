India vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Mission Barbados Starts With Curtain-Raiser vs Ireland, Toss at 7:30pm

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Mission Barbados Starts With Curtain-Raiser vs Ireland, Toss at 7:30pm

India vs Ireland: Latest news and live updates of T20 World Cup 2024 match played between Ind vs Ire in New York.
Live score and latest updates of India vs Ireland today's T20 World Cup match

  • India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign is commencing today, with a Group A clash against Ireland.

  • The match will be played in New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

  • Virat Kohli is likely to open the innings for India, alongside captain Rohit Sharma.

  • Rishabh Pant will be seen in Indian colours at an official match for the first time in eighteen months.

  • Toss will take place at 7:30pm, whilst the match will be starting at 8pm.

India vs Ireland Live Score: India Aim for Flawless First Lap, but Can Ireland Punch Above Their Weight?

India vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 match today live updates: Four months since the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah announced the team will hoist the flag on Barbadian soil, Indian cricket team's 'Mission Barbados' will commence nearly 3,500 kilometres away from the Caribbean island, in the United States of America's New York.

At the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, Rohit Sharma's team will face a spirited, be it comparatively much weaker and inexperienced, Ireland team. On India's agenda will be a flawless first match, but Ireland has a sizeable history of pulling off upsets at the biggest of stages.

We will be bringing you all the live updates from the match.

Also ReadT20 World Cup: Rohit-Kohli Opening Pair? Axar or Jadeja? – The Big Questions
Also ReadT20 World Cup: O’Dowd Stars in Low-Scoring Thriller as Netherlands Beat Nepal
Also ReadT20 World Cup 2024: Farooqi Takes 5-for as Afghanistan Crush Uganda by 125 Runs

