T20 World Cup: O’Dowd Stars in Low-Scoring Thriller as Netherlands Beat Nepal

O’Dowd anchored the Netherlands chase with a calm and composed half-century, carrying his bat as the Dutch survived a couple of nervy periods to reach 109/4 and win with seven balls to spare.

Earlier, the Netherlands bowling attack put in an impressive display to restrict Nepal to 106 all out in the first innings.

Runs were hard to come by for the Nepal top order on the nation's return to World Cup action for the first time since 2014, with captain Rohit Paudel (35 from 37) the only batter to look comfortable against an attack that picked up wickets at helpful regularity.