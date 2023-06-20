India vs West Indies 2023: Venues, Fixtures, Full Schedule & Live Streaming

India vs West Indies 2023: Indian cricket team is all set to face the West Indies team on their grounds in July on a full-fledged all-format tour. As per the official schedule released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), team India will play two Tests, three One-Day-Internationals (ODIs), and a five-match T20 International series against the West Indies team.

The series will begin on 12 July 2023 with the IND vs WI two-match Test series that will mark the beginning of India's campaign in the World Test Championship Cycle (2023-25), which got underway with ongoing England vs Australia five-match Ashes 2023 Test series.

The last time India toured West Indies was in 2022 when the Indian team defeated the host 3-0 in ODIs and won the five-match T20I series 4-1. Let's have a look at the schedule, venues, and live-streaming details of the India Vs West Indies 2023 series.