India vs Ireland T20I: Hardik Elects to Bowl, Rain Delays Start of Play

Rain has delayed the start of play in the first T20I between India and Ireland being played in Dublin with the start originally scheduled for 9pm IST.

Pacer Umran Malik, of IPL fame, was handed his debut cap before the match as Indian skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first. Ireland also have a player making his debut - Conor Olphert.

The toss too was initially delayed due to rain.