‘Yashasvi Jaiswal Hasn't Learnt From You’: Nasser Hussain Lambasts Ben Duckett

Jaiswal's stellar performance in the series has seen him emerge as the leading run-scorer, amassing a total of 545 runs at an exceptional average of 109 and a strike rate of over 80.

Addressing England's lackluster display in the series, Hussain urged the Ben Stokes-led squad to analyse their mistakes and make necessary adjustments ahead of the fourth Test in Ranchi.

"Whatever they are saying in public and in that dressing room, I hope they are going back into their room with self-introspection. Otherwise, it becomes a cult, doesn’t it? At times, Bazball has been described as a cult where you cannot criticise either within or externally. Even in this regime, there is room for learning and improving," Hussain remarked.

With England aiming to bounce back after consecutive losses, the fourth Test is scheduled to kick off on Friday at Ranchi with an opportunity for England to level the series against a the hosts India.