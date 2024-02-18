Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Shatters Records With Second Double-Ton

Yashavi Jaiswal registered his second consecutive double-century against England
photo: BCCI
On the fourth day of the third Test between India and England in Rajkot, Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal broke multiple records by smashing his second consecutive double century against England.
After the fall of the third wicket on Day 4 of the Test, the rising star came back, as he had to retire hurt on Day 3 after completing 104 runs, to complete his brilliant double century and set multiple records.
Jaiswal came out firing, smashing 214 runs off 236 balls to contribute to India's total of 430/4 in the second innings, boosting the target for the visitors to 557 runs.
Jaiswal also tied the record held by Vinod Kambli and Virat Kohli by becoming just the third Indian player to score two double-hundreds in a row in Test matches.
Against Sri Lanka in 2017, Kohli scored 213 and 243, while Kambli slammed back-to-back double hundreds against Zimbabwe and England in 1993.
Yashasvi Jaiswal (22 y 52d) became the third youngest batter after Vinod Kambli (21 y 54d) and Don Bradman (21 y 318d) to have two double hundreds under his belt.
Jaiswal overtook captain Rohit Sharma to take the top position among Indian six-hitters. Jaiswal broke Rohit's 2019 record of 19 sixes against South Africa as he blasted 22 sixes in the current Test series against England, to become the leading six-hitter in a bilateral Test series.
Jaiswal also broke Sourav Ganguly's record, who scored 534 runs against Pakistan in 2007, of being the highest-scoring left-hander at home by smashing England for 545* runs.
The young Indian batsman also made history by being just the second hitter to knock Anderson for three straight sixes; George Bailey was the first to accomplish this feat in Perth in 2013.
Thanks to a brilliant knock from Jaiswal, India set a record for most sixes in a Test innings. In the second half of the third Test, India hit eighteen sixes. Together with this, Team India now holds the record for the most sixes by any team in a match (28) and a bilateral series (48 sixes as of now)
