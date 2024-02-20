The Inspiring Ascent of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan

Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sarfaraz Khan.
(Photo: PTI)
If there is one aspect of Indian cricket that commands global admiration, it is the consistent emergence of exceptional batting talent through the decades.
Beyond the era of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the anticipation of who would carry forward the nation's rich batting legacy was palpable. Enter Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan – the torchbearers of a new generation (along with Shubman Gill) who seem ready to embrace the responsibility with remarkable prowess. While Gill made his debut a couple of years earlier, the past year has seen the rise of Jaiswal and Sarfaraz from the ‘maidans’ of Mumbai to the international arena.
In the recently concluded third Test against England, the Jaiswal-Sarfaraz duo put on an unbeaten 172-run partnership as India went 2-1 up in the series. Their belligerent stand is the highest for India in Tests at a run rate of over six. Their tales have uncanny similarities and echo resilience in a classic ‘rags to riches’ narrative.
Both have a background in Uttar Pradesh and relocated to Mumbai to give wings to their cricketing dreams. They are also mates in the Mumbai Ranji team and during the partnership, it was heartening to see them find joy in each other’s success. When Jaiswal ran the single for his 200, both batsmen had their arms in the air with happiness. There was a funny moment too, when Sarfaraz scolded Jaiswal just before his double century when Jaiswal refused a second run and Khan had to scamper back in the crease to avoid being run out.
The incident might look odd to many, as Jaiswal is Sarfaraz’s senior in the Indian team by a few months and has now cemented his position while Sarfaraz was playing his debut game.
The England series has been a watershed moment for Jaiswal, catapulting him to new heights with double hundreds in two consecutive tests. His ascent in the cricketing world was initially facilitated by stellar knocks in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he showcased his batting prowess during the 2023 season.
A pivotal moment in Jaiswal's remarkable journey was during his standout century against Mumbai Indians while playing for Rajasthan Royals. His backstory, from selling ‘pani-puri’ on the streets of Mumbai to earning a spot in the national team, captured the imagination of cricket fans worldwide. Even Indian Captain Rohit Sharma acknowledged Jaiswal's impact at the time which ultimately resulted in his being fast-tracked into the national team.
The early struggles, including nights spent in the tents of cricket grounds, shaped his character and instilled in him a profound understanding of the value of every opportunity. After his second double century he commented, “In India, when you grow up, you work really hard for each and everything. I have done that since childhood and I know how important every inning is and that's why I really work hard in my [practice] sessions.”
Jaiswal's hunger for success is reflected in his impressive feat of scoring three centuries in just seven Test matches, with a lowest dismissal score of 171 and then the two double centuries. This hunger he attributes to the relentless perseverance since childhood, where hard work was the prerequisite for every small achievement.
In contrast, Sarfaraz Khan's early story is one of superlative achievements. Despite commonalities in their journeys, the defining contrast lies in how they were selected for the national team. Jaiswal's recognition came through IPL success, while Sarfaraz toiled for years in the domestic circuit before earning a call-up to Team India due to injuries to key players.
Thereafter, Sarfaraz became a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in the 2015 IPL and was the youngest player to grace the tournament. The next year saw him emerge as the second-highest run-scorer in the Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh, amassing 355 runs from six matches and playing important knocks in challenging situations.
His father, Naushad, had a huge role in his success. Though he faced financial challenges, that did not deter him from pushing his sons (Sarfaraz’s younger brother Musheer is an India U-19 player) to achieve their dreams. The father’s unwavering support, however, wasn’t enough for Sarfaraz to get a national call. He faced many setbacks and though initially picked for the 2022 Bangladesh tour, he was dropped when the senior players returned to the team.
In the last three seasons, Sarfaraz has had stunning first-class figures with over 900 runs in two seasons where he averaged over 100. His run-making spree had most cricket experts and former players rooting for his selection in Team India. He was ultimately called to the Indian team on the back of a 161 for India ‘A’ team against England Lions. In the absence of many senior players, selectors just couldn’t ignore him anymore.
Sarfaraz's exceptional average of 70 in first-class cricket shows the remarkable run-making machine that he has transformed himself into. When he got his Test cap, he got emotional but there was no anxiety visible in his strokeplay. His stunning debut, where he smashed two half-centuries (62 and 69 not out) is the third such instance by an Indian after Sunil Gavaskar and Shreyas Iyer.
No wonder then that both these talents were praised by Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar after their match-winning partnership, reinforcing the belief that Indian cricket is in safe hands. The tales of Jaiswal and Sarfaraz symbolize the essence of Indian cricket – a blend of talent, determination, and an unyielding spirit. As they continue to shine on the international stage, their journeys will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of cricketers that dreams can be achieved with grit and an unwavering passion for the game.
(Siddhaarth Mahan is a writer on sports who also works as an actor and filmmaker in the Hindi film industry. He tweets at @siddhaarthmahan.)
