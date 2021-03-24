Mentally Strong & Keen Learner - Prasidh Krishna Makes His Mark

“I didn't start off well, they went hard, but we took wickets in a cluster. I just wanted to hit good areas, I thought after the third over I can't bowl full and hit the good lengths. As a bowling unit, we were outstanding today. I want to be called a hit-the-deck bowler, I think I'm better at it. I will go back, work on my lengths, and come back. I hope I can do it for the team for long. From the beginning even if we are going for runs, the talk was to pick up a wicket,” Krishna said after the game.

Krishna, in his second spell, picked the wickets of Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Sam Billings and Tom Curran as India took control of the contest.

“He is mentally strong and playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and being Karnataka’s strike bowler in recent years means he has to perform. And with responsibility, the thinking changes and that helped him and gave him confidence,” former India and Karnataka pacer Vinay Kumar said.

“Nowadays because of IPL, players are aware that there will be few overs that will go badly and they know they have the chance to rectify the mistakes then and there. For any bowler the first wicket is a great moment and after that he was a different bowler.”

“His start was not great and international cricket it might not go as you want always. he learnt quickly and corrected his length after the first spell. Credit to Virat Kohli and the management for having faith in him.”

Krishna remember was earmarked as a special talent by none other than captain Virat Kohli in the early days of January 2020 when India had were well focused on their plans for the T20 World Cup.

“He needs to be more innovative and try variations. Also, sometimes he tends to forget to stick to basics. If he can sort out these minor glitches, he will be one of the best in the country soon,” said Karnataka bowling coach Sreenath Arvind.