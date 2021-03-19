Joy of Watching Stumps Fly Made Me Bowl Fast: Prasidh Krishna

The right-arm pace bowler has been picked for the three-match ODI series against England that begins in Pune on March 23.

Krishna's domestic performances have been impressive. He was a driving force behind Karnataka winning the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day titles in 2017-18 and 2019-20. He was the second highest wicket-taker (17), behind Mohammed Siraj in the 2017-18 edition, and also picked 17 scalps in the 2019-20 edition. In the just-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, he was among the top five wicket-takers with 14 scalps and helped Karnataka reach the semi-finals where they lost to eventual champions Mumbai.

Krishna feels his domestic performances as well as IPL has helped him. While Karnataka doing well has helped him get noticed, the IPL aided him in gaining experience of playing under pressure.

"It has been a combination of both IPL and domestic cricket performances. At the domestic level Karnataka have been doing really well over the last few years. As a team, once you start winning tournaments and playing big games, many of your players start to get recognised. I think I am blessed being part of the Karnataka side," he said.