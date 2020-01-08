Prasidh Krishna – Virat Kohli’s ‘Surprise Package’ for World T20

The 23-year-old pacer form Karnataka first came into prominence in 2018 during the Vijay Hazare competition. Karnataka had won the tournament that season and Krishna had played a prominent role in the team’s success.

He was the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 17 wickets from 8 matches, along with Saurashtra's Dharmendra Jadeja too had taken 17 wickets but from 9 matches.

Mohammed Siraj topped the list with 23 wickets from 7 matches.

Prior to that, as a 19-year-old, he picked five wickets against a Bangladesh A side in 2015 while playing for Karnataka.