Bumrah, Shardul & Rohit Among India's Top Performers at The Oval

The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team roared back from defeat at Leeds to hand England a comprehensive defeat at The Oval, taking an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series. India clearly loves London, but will move back up north to Old Trafford for the final Test.

It wasn’t easy though, as India had left themselves with quite the task on hand as England amassed a 99-run lead. On the back of three unimpressive batting performances, against an attack spearheaded by one of the most skillful bowlers in Test cricket, James Anderson, India needed to dig deep.

And they did. India’s top order came good as Rohit Sharma put on a show for the Indian fans before Shardul Thakur produced yet another extremely important cameo with the bat. None of this would, however, match up to what was to come.