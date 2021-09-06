England Captain Joe Root Says Bumrah's Spell Was 'Real Turning Point Of Match'

The England captain lamented that his team erred by not building a big enough first-innings lead on a very batting-friendly pitch. He also pointed out at dropped catches.

Opener Rohit Sharma, who went on to score his maiden Test century overseas in second innings, was dropped twice by opener Rory Burns before reaching fifty. On one other occasion, before Sharma had reached his half-century, Chris Woakes was deceived by the trajectory of the catch.

"Maybe we should have made more of an advantage with the first-innings lead and should have taken the chances that were offered," Root said.

"At the end of the day, we needed to be ruthless, should have got more than a 100-run lead. We needed those big hundreds, big partnerships. We need to play good cricket right around in Old Trafford, can't get complacent. Need to get those big runs which sets up the game, which we did a week ago (in Headingley)," added Root.