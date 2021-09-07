Virat Kohli Passed Captaincy Test at Oval With Flying Colours: Nasser Hussain

"I said at the start of the fifth day that it was going to be a big test of Virat Kohli's captaincy -- and he passed that test with flying colours. That Oval pitch offered very little for the seamers, and only a bit of rough for Ravindra Jadeja's left-arm spin. But somehow he (Kohli) manufactured 10 English wickets on the last day," Hussain said in his column for the Daily Mail on Tuesday.



The victory was through a remarkable turnaround for India as they had been bowled out for 191 in the first innings. But they managed to restrict England's first-innings lead to just 99 runs on a placid wicket. Kohli's men then ensured better batting in second innings. The top three batsmen shone and India, with contribution from middle and lower order took the total to 466 and set England a target of 368 to win.



The former England skipper said that on Monday, every tweak and every bowling change which the Indian skipper effected went in his team's favour.



"Every bowling change worked, and so did every tweak to the field. And when he (Kohli) took the second new ball after tea, it produced a wicket straightaway, with Umesh Yadav getting Craig Overton. One way or another, this was Kohli's Midas Test -- everything he touched turned to gold, and India are now one game away from a famous series victory, not long after beating Australia in their own backyard."