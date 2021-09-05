Rohit Sharma's Overseas Test Success a Result of His Confidence in His Process

Now that Rohit has achieved it, it feels like the wait has been worthwhile. After all, it was an innings of sheer quality from the 34-year-old, that too against the best seam-bowling combination played by England in this series.

The pressure was immense when he walked out to bat along with his opening partner KL Rahul, with England leading by 99 runs and three more days in the match to go. But Rohit soaked it all in and stood at the crease like a rock, waiting for the conditions to ease up.

He did get a life when Rory Burns dropped him in the slips towards the closing hours of Day 2, but Rohit made that life count and made the most out of it. The way he batted on Day 3 was almost flawless. He showed immense patience and determination to deal with the challenging conditions in the first hour of play.

Even though Rahul got dismissed, bringing an end to their superb 83-run stand, Rohit continued to be watchful. Usually, it's him who dominates in a partnership. However, this time, it was him playing second fiddle to Cheteshwar Pujara, who came out with a positive mindset and started playing some delightful shots.