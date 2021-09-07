Spicy or Flat, It Just Doesn't Matter for All-Weather Jasprit Bumrah

England all-rounder Chris Woakes was firmly of the opinion that any score was chaseable at The Oval. And at stumps, on Day 4, Woakes, brimming with confidence, backed his teammates to rewrite the record books, as he placed his faith on the pitch.

“You can chase any score on this wicket. The pitch is a great one for batting and we can do it if we put our minds to it. We’ve definitely got the belief we can get the win," Woakes asserted.

But how often is there is a slip between the cup and the lip, and how often has a certain Jasprit Bumrah reminded batters to not write him and his mates off.