Anderson, Bess Rested; England Make 4 Changes for 2nd Chennai Test

England have brought in senior pacer Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Ben Foakes and Olly Stone in their 12-man squad for the second Test.

"We have made four changes. I can name the 12 at the moment. Ben Foakes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad and Olly Stone have come into the squad. It will depend on which four we play," confirmed England skipper Joe Root while speaking to the media on Friday.

Root’s marvellous double century in his 100th Test and some incisive bowling by Anderson on Day 5 set up the win for the visitors in the first of the four matches in the series. Both Anderson and Bess had taken five wickets each in the first Test which England won by a massive margin of 227 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.