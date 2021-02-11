Anderson Could be Rested For 2nd Test, Hints Coach Silverwood

"I am not reluctant to change a winning team if it is the best thing to do for the players and the team and our longevity over a long period. Yes, he (Anderson) is a class act, but you'll have to wait and see," Silverwood told the media on Wednesday.

"Has it crossed my mind [to play Broad and Anderson together]? Yes, they are both class acts, but things are working at the moment and we have to look after our players... We have got many bowlers here that we could play at any given point. I feel very lucky that I have an abundance of talent," said Silverwood while hinting that 38-year-old Anderson could be rested.

Silverwood also defended Dom Bess who picked four wickets in the first innings but went for runs in the second.