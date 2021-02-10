In Jammu, Women’s Cricket Won’t Be Ignored Anymore

However, it is not just the ground, organising a tournament for women is a complicated process with the complete lack of sponsors.

"To organise an event for girls is a challenge in itself like you don't get support from any sponsors or anything. But we have Royal Women’s Cricket Club, led by five to seven ex female cricketers, through which we arrange these tournaments on our own. This we do just to give players a platform to prepare for the higher level," Slathia, who captained J&K senior women's team for almost a decade, said.

At a time when even the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hasn't been able to pull off many events for women cricketers due to COVID-19, how does Roopali and Co do it?

"After COVID, every person is afraid of going out and sitting in groups. Maintaining social distancing and all the other SOPs is tough, but we made sure to follow all the instructions strictly. During the first tournament, we asked each player to wear a mask and carry a sanitizer so that we don't catch up to any trouble. Similarly, in the second one as well, we are following the SOPs," Roopali answered.