Evergreen James Anderson Answers Critics Emphatically

In Asia (including Tests in UAE against Pakistan), Anderson, who debuted at Lord’s in 2003, has played 24 Tests and picked 71 wickets with an average of 27.94 and an economy rate of 2.60. His best figures are 40/6 came in the only Test he played in Sri Lanka before coming to India.

And a look at his overall figures in comparison, 158 Tests and 611 wickets at an average of 26.49, tell you there isn’t really a major downturn in fortunes for Anderson. At home, he’s played 89 Tests and taken 384 wickets at an average of 23.83 and an economy rate of 2.84.

When placed in comparison with fast bowlers over the years in Tests, Anderson is miles ahead of his contemporaries in Asia. While Anderson is the fourth most successful pacer in the history of Tests in Asia (Dale Steyn, Courtney Walsh and Glenn McGrath ahead of him), he along with Stuart Broad and Trent Boult are the only active bowlers in the top 25 most successful pacers in the continent.

Steyn stands at the top of the list with 92 scalps while Walsh (77) and McGrath (72) are surely going to be overtaken by Anderson before he departs India, barring any untoward incidents.

Since the beginning of 2014, only Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult and Ben Stokes are the non-Asian fast bowlers to have more wickets than Anderson in Asia, while non have a better average or economy rate than the veteran in the top 7.

And since his debut against Zimbabwe, only Steyn can boast of a better record in Asia than Anderson. Only 4 times has Anderson gone wicket-less in a Test in Asia, Mumbai and Mohali (2016), Colombo (2003) and Pallekele (2018).