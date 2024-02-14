Jurel-Sarfaraz Debuts, Kuldeep vs Axar – 5 Talking Points of Ind vs Eng 3rd Test

Remember that the Indian men’s cricket team is currently in the middle of a Test series? A rather crucial one at that, from the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship's (WTC) perspective?

If not, you cannot be blamed. It has been nine days since Jasprit Bumrah ran through Tom Hartley’s defence with an absolute peach in Visakhapatnam, restoring parity in the series. The hiatus, in fact, was sizeable enough for the England team to leave India, enjoy a vacation-cum-training stunt in the United Arab Emirates, and return. Albeit, not without an obstacle, with one of their players – Rehan Ahmed, on this occasion – running into Visa troubles.