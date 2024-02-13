England's Rehan Ahmed Faces Visa Issues While Re-Entering India From Abu Dhabi

This is not the first time that an England cricketer faced Visa issues. Earlier, Shoaib Bashir missed the first Test against India after there was a delay in his Visa. He arrived on the fourth day of the first Test and hence, eventually, made his debut in the second Test at Vishakhapatnam.

Ollie Robinson, on his podcast, had also revealed earlier that his Visa came in on the morning when England was supposed to fly down to India.

"There was an error at the ECB - I think they must have just put an initial wrong, or one letter must have been wrong. It didn't pass. He was like, 'You're not coming to India - you have to stay here for another night… it could be two nights, could be three nights, don't know how long it's going to take.' Luckily, I woke up in the morning to a nice message from Wayne saying 'visa's here'."