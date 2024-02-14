Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Mark Wood Replaces Shoaib Bashir as Eng Name Playing XI

Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Pacer Wood replaces spinner Shoaib Bashir
File Photo
England have named their playing XI to take on India in the third Test match, starting on Thursday, with experienced pacer Mark Wood replacing the young spinner Shoaib Bashir.
The third match of the five-game series will mark the 100th Test appearance for English captain Ben Stokes, who will become 16th man to reach a century of Tests for England.
With England winning the opening Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs and India bouncing back with a 106-run win at Visakhapatnam, the five-match series is currently levelled at 1-1.
England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)