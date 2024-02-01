Patidar’s Debut, Jadeja’s Replacement – 5 Talking Points of Ind vs Eng 2nd Test

According to the law of holes, if you find yourself in a hole, stop digging. Claiming that the Indian cricket team are currently in a ‘hole’ after only one defeat – in the first of the ongoing five-match Test series against England – might attract allegations of exaggeration.

But when you add to it India’s absentees – Ravindra Jadeja, world number one Test all-rounder; Virat Kohli, India’s number one Test batter; and KL Rahul, among India’s more consistent run-scorers of late – what seemed to be a minuscule perforation, now appears to be a menacing crater.