Tom Hartley, The Wrecker-In-Chief of India’s Hyderabad Test Defeat

England's debutant Tom Hartley finished with a total of nine wickets in the first Test against India in Hyderabad.
Image: PTI/Aleterd by The Quint
With as few as 20 first-class games under his belt before being drafted in England’s squad for the five-match Test series against Indian, Tom Hartley's selection raised quite a few eyebrows. It wasn't a question of his skill, but rather the daunting prospect of facing a side with an almost flawless record on their home turf. The concern was whether a 24-year-old could withstand the pressure.
As foreseen, the young spinner took time to find his footing in the first innings in Hyderabad, with his first delivery in the red-ball arena for his national side being launched for a maximum. However, his resurgence in the following innings eloquently showcased his adeptness at aligning with the strategic plans crafted by his skipper Ben Stokes.
Hartley finished the first Test with a total of nine scalps to his name.
On a tranquil Sunday, as Indian fans anticipated another routine home Test victory in Hyderabad, Hartley emerged as the wrecker-in-chief and dismantled the Indian batting line-up in a whisk. With a breathtaking seven-wicket haul, he orchestrated the downfall of the hosts’ batting order, steering his team to hand India their fourth home Test defeat since 2013.
On the third day, with visitors struggling at 163-5, Hartley led a remarkable comeback after Pope's impressive knock of 196. Pope's contribution helped England reach 420 all out on the fourth morning, with Hartley's crucial partnership with him.
On day four, Hartley played a crucial role in removing four of India's top five batsmen, including captain Rohit Sharma
“It's unbelievable, will not sink in for a while to be honest,” Hartley would say after a historic spell in his maiden Test appearance.
While the intricate web he wove with the ball is gaining widespread acclaim, his contributions with bat cannot be ignored either. The first innings saw him score a crucial 23 off 24 deliveries while in the second, he gracefully assisted Ollie Pope from the other with his 34 off 52 balls.
Hartley also showcased his prowess as a lower-order batter.
Much like the surprise of donning his Test cap, Tom Hartley's entrance into the realm of One Day Internationals (ODIs) at the twilight of summer was equally unforeseen. In September of 2023, the tall spinner received a last-minute summons to join England's ODI squad against Ireland.
His debut in the playing XI came as an even later twist, prompted by the untimely illness of seamer Luke Wood in the third match. In a moment filled with Lancashire camaraderie, Hartley was bestowed with his ODI cap by fellow Lancastrian and cricket legend, Freddie Flintoff.
Hartley made his ODI debut against Ireland in September 2023.
An ardent Everton fan at heart, young Hartley initially kicked off his sporting journey on the soccer field. However, fate had other plans, orchestrating a shift in attention towards the world of cricket. The budding cricketer took his first strides at Ormskirk Cricket Club. It wasn't long before Lancashire's astute cricketing radar caught wind of his potential when he was just an under-14, beckoning him into the folds of the prestigious academy. And so, the soccer enthusiast transformed into a budding cricketing talent.
Hartley classifies himself as a late bloomer. "I was always a tall kid, but I was probably 5ft 8in. Then you go through a year, and all of a sudden you've shot up to six-foot-two, six-foot-three, six-foot-four.”
“I had these really long limbs but nothing to control them with, so I probably went through a period where technically I had good coaches but I couldn't land two balls in the same spot, just because I couldn't control everything,” he once told UK media.
Born in a country renowned for its swinging pitches, Hartley's forte has always been spinning the ball. Adding to his skill set, he also emerged as a reliable lower-order batter, a fact evident in his recent standout performances against India.
Hartley's breakthrough came amidst the global upheaval of Covid-19 in 2020. His debut came against Leicestershire, where he showcased his bowling dexterity by claiming three wickets in the game. In his County Championship journey so far, he has amassed 40 wickets at an average of 36.57, including a memorable five-wicket haul against Surrey in 2022. Additionally, he boasts a commendable batting record, maintaining an average of 29.00, with his highest score being an unbeaten 73.
Hartley was picked by Manchester Originals for the inaugural season of The Hundred.
As the cricketing community buzzed with anticipation, Hartley's call-up to the national side for the shorter format became inevitable. Unperturbed by the pressure, he remained dedicated to refining his craft, particularly his spin-bowling skills. The reward for his hard work came in the form of the cherished opportunity to represent his country.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)