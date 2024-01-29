India v England Tests: Injuries Rule Out Jadeja, Rahul from Second Test in Vizag

BCCI also said Saransh Jain has been named as a replacement for Sundar in the India A squad for the third and final multi-day game against England Lions starting February 1 in Ahmedabad, while fast-bowler Avesh Khan will continue to travel with his Ranji Trophy team Madhya Pradesh and will join the Test squad if required.

India’s next Test match against England will be held at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on February 2. The hosts’ are 1-0 behind in the five-game series after losing the opening match at Hyderabad by 28 runs.

India's updated squad for the 2nd Test against England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.