Kohli’s Replacement, 3rd Spinner & Pitch – Talking Points of Ind vs Eng 1st Test

Ahead of the first Test of the five-match Test series between India and England, which will be played in Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium from Thursday (25 January), cricket fans might sense an old-school aura – where there might not be any bitter enmity on display, but there is no visible esprit de corps either.

A delay in Visa issuance meant England’s off-spinner, Shoaib Bashir was unavailable for the first Test, with skipper Ben Stokes being vocal about his frustrations. The Indian camp – though not insouciant – has been calm in the build-up to the series. But placed second in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship rankings with teams like New Zealand and South Africa breathing on their shoulders, they can ill-afford to leave any stone unturned in this series, with a 5-0 clean sweep being the target.

Before the action commences, let us have a look at the major talking points: