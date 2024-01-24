Ind vs Eng: KL Rahul Won’t Keep Wickets Against England, Confirms Rahul Dravid

India vs England: Rahul Dravid has confirmed KL Rahul won't be keeping wickets in the Test series against England.
India head coach Rahul Dravid has said that KL Rahul will not assume the wicketkeeping duty in the five-match Test series against England, commencing in Hyderabad on Thursday (25 January).
Rahul was the designated wicketkeeper during India's Test series against South Africa in December-January, but now Dravid expressed the need for a more specialist keeper due to the home conditions and the selection for the wicketkeeper role will now be between KS Bharat and uncapped Dhruv Jurel.
Despite not making significant contributions with the bat in five Tests, Bharat's extensive experience as a wicketkeeper in first-class games in India, along with his impressive unbeaten 116 against England Lions in the first four-day match for India 'A' at Ahmedabad, solidify his position as a strong contender for the wicketkeeper’s role in the Hyderabad Test.
Bharat served as India's wicketkeeper in the home series against Australia in 2023, as well as in the World Test Championship final in June.
