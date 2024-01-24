Explained: Why Has Shoaib Bashir’s Visa Trouble Caused a Stir Before Ind vs Eng?

Even before a ball is bowled in the upcoming five-match Test series between England and India, the two nations have found themselves caught in a crossfire, for a reason having no direct connection to cricket. Shoaib Bashir, England's 20-year-old off-spinner who has his roots in Pakistan, was effectively ruled out of the first Test – which will commence in Hyderabad on 25 January – owing to Visa complications, leading to frustration in the English camp.

Here’s everything you need to know about the incident: