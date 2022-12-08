Ind vs Ban: Injured Rohit Sharma Ruled Out of 3rd ODI, To Consult Expert

Dravid also praised Rohit for showing courage and coming out to bat despite having injury.

"I think for him to show that level of courage, he had a serious dislocation, he had to go to hospital to get that set right, stitches in his hand, a couple of injections to go out and bat," he said,

"Credit to him, he was really determined to go out and have a go and take a chance and it's amazing how close he got us with that innings, it was an absolutely phenomenal innings by the skipper. Great courage to be able to go out there and give us a chance. Unfortunately, in the end we couldn't get over the line,'' he added.

Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar, who only bowled three overs in the second ODI in Dhaka, was also ruled out of the final ODI as was Kuldeep Sen, who missed the match on Wednesday.

"All three of them won't play the next game for sure," Dravid said.