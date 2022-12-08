Ind vs Ban: Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian Cricketer To Hit 500 Intl. Sixes

MS Dhoni with 359 sixes is the closest to Rohit among Indian players. Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (476), and Kiwi duo of Brendon McCullum (398) and Martin Guptill (383) are the third, fourth and fifth place respectively in the list of most number of six hitters in international cricket.

As for the match, chasing a target of chase of 272, India were 65/4 before Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel put on a century stand to resurrect India's innings. However, Iyer and Axar fell in quick succession and Shardul Thakur followed them too which brought Rohit to the middle. His half-century propelled India late in the run chase.



The Indian skipper brought the equation down to 12 runs needed off two balls and hit a six from there, but couldn't find the boundary off the last ball as Bangladesh won by five runs.