India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Unadkat Replaces Kuldeep, Bangladesh Bat First

We Are Confident After Winning First Test: KL Rahul

Rahul admitted the look of the pitch at Dhaka was a bit confusing and therefore would have batted first if he had won the toss. "There is a lot of grass. I'm not too disappointed because I have no idea what to expect from this pitch. I've taken advice from the experts: the coaching staff and seniors, to learn more about the pitch."

"We have confidence from the win in our first Test, and we need to get our minds in here. It might be damp in the first session, getting early wickets would be good."

Shakib remarked batter Mominul Haque and pacer Taskin Ahmed replaced Yasir Ali and injured Ebadot Hossain in the playing eleven.

"If we can survive in the first two hours, we should do well. In Mirpur, it's better for batting and will help spinners later on. Fast bowlers get some help here but it is generally good for batting."