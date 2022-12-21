India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Confident India Eye Clean Sweep

Taskin Ahmed Could Feature for Bangladesh

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be pleased with batting performances of debutant opener Zakir Hasan, who made an attractive 100 in the second innings and skipper Shakib Al Hasan making an attacking 84.

But the hosts' were left badly hurt after being rolled over for just 150 in the first innings and let of the advantage of reducing India to 48/3 in the first day of the match. Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim and Najmul Hossain Shanto, who made 67 in the second innings, will have to step up more with the bat if Bangladesh are to put a collective effort in Dhaka.

With the ball, Shakib should be fit enough to bowl after not rolling his arm over in India's second innings. With Ebadot Hossain out due to injury, Taskin Ahmed should take his place in the eleven after the right-arm pacer himself missed the first Test due to back injury.

