IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Hit ‘Factory Reset’ – Analysing How To Reclaim Glory

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians have released 13 players ahead of the mini auction.
For those who have been watching the Indian Premier League (IPL) only since the 2010 edition, Mumbai Indians will be synonymous with success. They have won the competition five times, and have made it to the playoffs on nine occasions.
For perfectly justified reasons, MI are considered one of the most consistent T20 teams across the globe, not only in the IPL. However, the ones who witnessed the initial days of the competition should be able to reminisce about the days of struggle.
MI were, at best, among the ‘also rans’ in the first couple of seasons, until a massive transformation took place in 2010. Now, after 12 years, the franchise is heading towards another such transformation, since the ghosts of the past have returned.
In this article, we will analyse MI’s retention decisions, and how they can reclaim lost glory:
MI released almost half of their squad – 13 players in total. A notable mention among the lost is Kieron Pollard – the legendary MI all-rounder who will now don the hat of a batting coach. There cannot be many questions raised from the released list, barring one on the decision to release Murugan Ashwin, who was the team’s most successful spinner last season.
Players retained by MI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.
MI have completed a shrewd piece of business even before the auction, as they have traded Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff from Royal Challengers Bangalore, for only INR 75 lakhs. He was a part of MI’s title-winning team in 2019, picking up five wickets in as many matches.
Before we delve deep into what MI should be doing on 23 December, it is important to have a look at how their squad, and especially, their starting XI stand at the moment. In Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, the five-time champions have one of the best opening pairs in this competition.
While the underwhelming run of form of both Sharma and Kishan could be a cause of concern, both are likely to be lethal once they regain their touch.
The young left-handed batter, who celebrated his 20th birthday only a few days ago, is certainly a talent worthy of representing the nation very soon. Among those who are representing the nation currently, and doing so with impeccable pizzazz, is Suryakumar Yadav.
The local lad had an excellent campaign in the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, and he completes what is an incredibly talented all-Indian batting quartet. The next two positions are likely to be occupied by overseas stars.
Though he was under-utilised last season, it seems imperative that Tim David will be one of MI’s most crucial players in IPL 2023. His numbers have only become more lucrative over the last few months, and his T20I strike rate of 162.50 for Australia proves why he could be the perfect fit for the finisher’s role.
Barring him, either Tristan Stubbs or Dewald Brevis are expected to feature in the MI playing XI. The former, despite being very new in the international circuit, has a T20I strike rate of 164.79 for South Africa, and while the latter is yet to make his international debut, he is scoring runs for fun in the domestic circuit.
As for their bowling department, MI have India’s most prized asset in Jasprit Bumrah, and one of T20 cricket’s most intimidating pacers in Jofra Archer. Should Archer not recover from his injury in time, Behrendorff could deputise for the Englishman.
Here’s how MI’s probable playing XI looks now:
Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis/Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Vacant Slot (all-rounder), Vacant Slot (pacer), Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Vacant Slot (Spinner).
The as-it-stands probable playing XI shows MI’s work, solitarily in terms of their batting department is almost done, but there are major gaps to fill in terms of the all-round and bowling departments.
It is necessary for them to find an all-rounder in the auction – preferably an overseas star who has already shown his prowess in this league.
Two players from England fit that bill perfectly – Ben Stokes and Sam Curran. Both are equally adept in every aspect of the game, but it is also certain that the demand for them will be massive. However, given that they have a fairly decent purse to work on, Mumbai could land either.
There are, however, other alternatives available elsewhere. Given that they have a power-packed batting unit and will need more of a bowling all-rounder, Jason Holder is worth a shout. The Caribbean all-rounder brings experience, as Pollard did, and he can also bowl at any given stage of the game. Holder might not be as good a batter as Stokes, but he could be available for a cheaper price.
To complete a formidable core, MI will also need an Indian pacer to work in tandem with Bumrah, and a frontline spinner. Let us tackle the first criteria, first.
If MI decide to go after an experienced option, there might not be a better option than Sandeep Sharma. The pacer has played over 100 matches in the IPL, and has 114 wickets to his name. There are, alternatively, many young options available in the likes of Shivam Mavi, Ishan Porel and Vaibhav Arora.
More importantly, they will also need a frontline spinner, having released both Ashwin and Mayank Markande. Adil Rashid and Mujeeb Ur Rahman are brilliant options, but they will use up an overseas slot. Among the Indian spinners, there are a few experienced options available in Piyush Chawla, Amit Mishra and Shahbaz Nadeem.
Shreyas Gopal, the leg-spinner from Karnataka, was a part of MI between IPL 2014-17, and a reunion could well be on the cards.
While the focus should be on these positions, Mumbai will also need to buy backups, but a lot will hinge on their remaining budget after they inevitably splurge big on an all-rounder, a pacer and a spinner.
