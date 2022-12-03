Is It Time To Modify Cricket’s DLS Method? Custodian Steven Stern Answers

Steven Stern: It is true that the method came into existence well before T20 cricket, but it also did so before ODI cricket reached the scoring levels it commonly does now. The average ODI score in the mid-1990s was around 230, now it has reached around 265.

Given this, every year on July 1, I re-analyse the preceding 4-years' worth of data to assess if, or how, scoring patterns are changing and whether DLS needs to be updated. So far, on the basis of these annual re-analyses there has been no statistical indication a separate program is needed for ODIs and T20Is.