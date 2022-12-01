India Tour of Bangladesh 2022: Squad, Schedule, Live Streaming, and Telecast

India Tour of Bangladesh (IND vs BAN) 2022: After completing the T20I and ODI series against New Zealand, team India is all set for the Bangladesh tour for a two-match test series, and three-match ODI series 2022.

Since 2015, this is the first tour of team India to Bangladesh. Also, for the first time since 2010, the men in blue will play more than one match test series in Bangladesh. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rohit Sharma will also be joining the team after taking a break from the recently concluded India vs New Zealand series. Besides them, Ravindra Jadeja who has been on a hiatus will also be playing IND vs BAN Series 2022.

Let's read about all details about the upcoming India vs Bangladesh ODI and Test Series 2022.