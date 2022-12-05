India vs Bangladesh: India Fined 80% Match Fee for Slow Over-Rate in 1st ODI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) fined India 80 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Bangladesh in the first ODI, which the visitors lost by one wicket at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SNBCS) in Mirpur on Sunday, 4 December.



Ranjan Madugalle of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.