Who Will Open With Mayank Agarwal in First Two Tests vs Aussies?

Will Kohli ask the new limited overs vice-captain KL Rahul to take on the responsibility or will one of the young guns in Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill step up to the plate or will Shikhar Dhawan be asked to stay back? Here’s a look at how the options stack up for India in terms of openers other than Mayank Agarwal.

Shubman Gill

The tall right hander is yet to make his Test debut but has shown plenty aptitude to hang in there and play big knocks in first class cricket. In the recently concluded IPL, he opened the innings for KKR and finished as their highest scorer in the season.

On the Australian tour, Gill played one ODI, scoring a very steady 33 and looking quite comfortable in the middle too. He however did not do well in the first warm-up game against Australia A. In the second, which began on 11 December in Sydney, he did his case for selection no harm with a fluent 43 at number 3 after Mayank Agarwal fell cheaply.

Gill was dismissed by an unplayable delivery from Cameron Green and did look more compact than Prithvi Shaw while they batted together. However, how much will not getting a big score influence the decision for India?